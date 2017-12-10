The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 12:50 pm IST

Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after the report of his alleged 'inappropriate' relationship with a female employee was made public.

Andy Rubin. Photo: Wiikimedia Commons
 Andy Rubin. Photo: Wiikimedia Commons

Last month, Android’s co-founder Andy Rubin took an indefinite leave of absence from his start-up Essential. It was reported by ‘The Information’ that Back in 2014, Rubin left Google after an alleged "inappropriate" relationship with a female employee led to an internal investigation. Rubin reportedly failed to follow Google's policy that prevents supervisors and subordinates from having a relationship. While it was not a case of sexual harassment, Google did state that Rubin's behavior was "improper and showed bad judgment."

However, an Essential spokesperson said that Rubin was “never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct” while he worked at the company. Regardless, Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after The Information‘s report was made public, with Essential employees being told that Rubin took a leave from the company due to “personal reasons.”

Now, less than two weeks have passed and Rubin has returned. He comes just before the holiday season is about to start. It is worth to be noted that Essential shares its office with Playground Digital, a capital venture firm, also founded by Rubin which means he never really left the office as he continued day to day work at that firm.

Despite all the rumors surrounding Rubin, Essential is doing just fine with positive reviews brimming from the existing owners of the Essential Phone. The company plans to release Android Oreo for the smartphone by end of December.

Tags: andy, rubin, essential, android

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Maps will soon remind you to wake up and get off the bus

2

Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

3

Kids who get moving may also get better grades

4

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

5

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham