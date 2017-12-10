Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after the report of his alleged 'inappropriate' relationship with a female employee was made public.

Last month, Android’s co-founder Andy Rubin took an indefinite leave of absence from his start-up Essential. It was reported by ‘The Information’ that Back in 2014, Rubin left Google after an alleged "inappropriate" relationship with a female employee led to an internal investigation. Rubin reportedly failed to follow Google's policy that prevents supervisors and subordinates from having a relationship. While it was not a case of sexual harassment, Google did state that Rubin's behavior was "improper and showed bad judgment."

However, an Essential spokesperson said that Rubin was “never told by Google that he engaged in any misconduct” while he worked at the company. Regardless, Rubin took a leave of absence shortly after The Information‘s report was made public, with Essential employees being told that Rubin took a leave from the company due to “personal reasons.”

Now, less than two weeks have passed and Rubin has returned. He comes just before the holiday season is about to start. It is worth to be noted that Essential shares its office with Playground Digital, a capital venture firm, also founded by Rubin which means he never really left the office as he continued day to day work at that firm.

Despite all the rumors surrounding Rubin, Essential is doing just fine with positive reviews brimming from the existing owners of the Essential Phone. The company plans to release Android Oreo for the smartphone by end of December.