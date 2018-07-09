Samsung kicks off world's largest mobile production plant in Noida

Samsung currently rolls out around 5 million units of smartphones in a month which is going to be catapulted to 12 million.

Samsung has been enjoying a feast in the smartphone market, especially in India, where it has the tag of highest selling mobile brand, after Xiaomi. However, the company may not stop here and could achieve more feats as its new facility in Noida is the world's biggest which will give a considerable boost to the production capacity for Samsung.

Spread across 35-acres at Sector-18 in Noida, the new plant will be producing smartphones along with refrigerators and television sets. Scheduled to be operational from July 9, it will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean president Moon Jae-in. This will put Noida on top of cities across the world with the biggest mobile manufacturing plant.

For delivering the customer's demand, Samsung currently rolls out around 5 million units of smartphones which is going to be catapulted to 12 million a month. Moreover, the production capacity of refrigerators will also see a rise by double from 1.5 million per annum to 3 million and a similar growth will be executed in the production of television.

Looking back at how Samsung started operations in India, it was in 1997 that the company initiated churning out televisions which were followed by refrigerator production in 2003. Making of smartphones was commenced in 2007 at the existing Noida facility. Apart from the world's largest smartphone manufacturing facility and design centre in Noida, the second is set up in Sriperumbudur. Samsung possesses five R&D centres across Indian and retail outlets sum up to 1.5 lakhs in total. The company consists of around 70,000 employees.

The Noida plant utilised the investment of Rs 4,915 crores which was announced by the company in June last year. The investment seems to make complete sense as 10 per cent of its production takes place in India and Samsungs plans to enhance it further to 50 per cent in the next three years. An IDC official mentioned of Indian being among the top five mobile markets globally and the country could yield 'big opportunities' for the company.

Samsung witnessed 27 per cent growth in revenues from India in the financial year 2016-17 and if the progress continues, it might also start producing flagship products in television and refrigerator category.

(Via)