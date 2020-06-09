Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Technology, In Other news

IBM opposes use of facial recognition for racial profiling, tips hat to #BlackLivesMatter movement

AFP
Published : Jun 9, 2020, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2020, 7:13 pm IST

CEO Arvind Krishna says IBM no longer offers general purpose facial recognition software, won't condone use of any tech against human rights

The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies. In this photo Black Lives Matter demonstrators march on June 7 in Santee, California. (Photo | AFP)
 The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies. In this photo Black Lives Matter demonstrators march on June 7 in Santee, California. (Photo | AFP)

San Francisco: IBM said Monday it is no longer selling general purpose facial recognition software and is opposed to using such technology for racial profiling or mass surveillance.

The stance against facial recognition systems that could potentially be used to target minorities or violate human rights was included in a letter IBM’s chief executive sent to members of US Congress.

“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” wrote Arvind Krishna.

“IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms.”

The century-old technology firm called for responsible national standards regarding how facial recognition systems should be used by police agencies.

“Technology can increase transparency and help police protect communities but must not promote discrimination or racial injustice,” Krishna said.

“Vendors and users of (artificial intelligence) systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al is tested for bias, particularity when used in law enforcement,” he contended.

Technology such as body cameras and data analytics tools should be used to hold police officers accountable as well as for public safety, according to Krishna.

IBM offered to work with Congress to pursue “justice and racial equity” focused initially on police reform, as well as responsible use of technology and broadening skills.

The American Civil Liberties Union senior legislative counsel Neema Singh Guliani argued that facial recognition should not be integrated into body cameras worn by police officers.

“Body cameras are intended to be tools for accountability, not police surveillance,” Guliani said in a statement released in regard to policing reform measures being proposed in Congress.

“We need to invest in technologies that can help eliminate the digital divide, not technologies that create a surveillance infrastructure that exacerbates policing abuses and structural racism.”

Tags: ibm, facial recognition, racial profiling, surveillance, data analytics

Latest From Technology

Flipkart believes its Voice Assistant will elevate the user's grocery shopping to a more personal and natural experience, the ecommerce company said.

Poha Chivda milega? Your wish is Flipkart's voice command, in Hindi and English

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

Huawei was granted a limited role in January to build the UK’s new high-speed 5G networks. However, last week the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre began a review to examine the impact new US sanctions against Huawei could have on the country’s networks, officials said. (Photo | Flickr)

As UK reviews impact of US sanctions on Huawei, telecom firm launches ad campaign to win public over

Digital after-sales services such as service booking can also be done on the eSHOP app. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

You can now buy a two-wheeler in just a few taps with Hero’s eSHOP app

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham