Thursday, Apr 09, 2020 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Google bans Zoom on devices used by staff

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Apr 9, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2020, 4:20 pm IST

Employees may continue to use the videoconferencing app to connect to friends and family over browser or mobile

Lack of adequate security has been a huge and seemingly endless problem with Zoom.
 Lack of adequate security has been a huge and seemingly endless problem with Zoom.

Chennai: Google has banned the popular Zoom app on all official devices used by its employees.

The videoconferencing app originally intended for professionals holding meetings, was adopted by school teachers and students trying to recreate a classroom, dance and yoga guides holding training sessions for enthusiasts across the globe and families and friends coming together from their sequestered lives.

"It does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees," Google spokesperson Jose Castenada was quoted as saying by BuzzFeed News. However, employees could continue to use Zoom on their browser or mobile phone to stay in touch with family and friends.

Lack of adequate security is a huge and seemingly endless problem with Zoom. Some group calls got Zoombombed by hackers jumping in uninvited to meetings, data from Zoom was allegedly being sent to Facebook on its iOS app, a bug in Zoom on Windows left passwords vulnerable to theft, and the app is not end-to-end encrypted as promised.

After a Zoombombing incident when hackers got into a classroom meeting and flashed Swatikas to the students, the FBI issued advisories telling teachers to ensure their meetings are password protected and uses security measures available on the app.

Zoom's security issues have also led to lawsuits being filed against the Silicon Valley company. CEO Eric Yuan even admitted two days ago that Zoom calls were mistakenly routed through China.

Before Google, Elon Musk's Spacex too cautioned its employees against using the Zoom app, citing security concerns.

Yet, despite security issues being discovered everyday, Zoom is still growing compared to Microsoft Team, Google Meet and another popular group video call app Houseparty.

Tags: zoom, google, ban

Latest From Technology

In this February 12, 2018 photo, a US Customs and Border Protection officer assists a passenger with ticket scanning and taking biometric facial recognition photos prior to boarding a flight at Houston International Airport. (Photo | Flickr - Donna Burton)

Use of Facial recognition technology not a concern for a large number of Indians, says Survey

Cooking channels are among the most watched additional service channels provided on DTH services for a fee. Now the channels will be available for free till April 14.

Free of charge: Cooking, fitness channels on Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel; virtual classrooms for colleges

The update has come to India first, in an indication of how widely the platform is being used to spread unverified information in the country. It will soon be rolled out globally.

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

A description of the app says that personal information of users would be stored locally in the user’s device.

Aarogya Setu app downloaded on 1 crore phones, but does it serve the purpose, will it respect user privacy?

MOST POPULAR

1

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

2

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

3

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

4

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

5

Anita Katyal: This meal, brought to you by you-know-who

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham