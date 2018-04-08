The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:35 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Facebook knew about Cambridge Analytica data breach: Sheryl Sandberg

AFP
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 5:20 pm IST

Sheryl Sandberg says we know that we did not do enough to protect people's data.

Facebook has been scrambling for weeks in the face of the disclosure of the hijacking of private data by the British consulting group working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
 Facebook has been scrambling for weeks in the face of the disclosure of the hijacking of private data by the British consulting group working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook was aware more than two years ago of Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of the personal profiles of up to 87 million users and cannot rule out other cases of abuse of user data, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said.

Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 from Google, has been largely silent since the privacy scandal broke but she gave interviews on Thursday and Friday to National Public Radio and NBC's "Today Show."

"We know that we did not do enough to protect people's data," Sandberg told NPR. "I'm really sorry for that. Mark (Zuckerberg) is really sorry for that, and what we're doing now is taking really firm action."

"Safety and security are never done, it's an arms race," she said. "You build something, someone tries to abuse it."

"But the bigger (question) is, 'Should we have taken these steps years ago anyway?'" Sandberg said. "And the answer to that is yes.

"We really believed in social experiences, we really believed in protecting privacy, but we were way too idealistic," she said. "We did not think enough about the abuse cases and now we're taking really firm steps across the board."

Facebook has been scrambling for weeks in the face of the disclosure of the hijacking of private data by the British consulting group working for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

That's on us

Sandberg said Facebook was first aware two and a half years ago that Cambridge Analytica had obtained user data from a researcher who put up a poll on Facebook.

"When we received word that this researcher gave the data to Cambridge Analytica, they assured us it was deleted," she said. "We did not follow up and confirm, and that's on us — and particularly once they were active in the election, we should have done that."

Sandberg was asked by the "Today Show" if other cases of misuse of user data could be expected. "We're doing an investigation, we're going to do audits and yes, we think it's possible, that's why we're doing the audit," she said.

"That's why this week we shut down a number of use cases in other areas — in groups, in pages, in events — because those are other places where we haven't necessarily found problems, but we think that we should be more protective of people's data," she told NPR.

Sandberg said that starting Monday, the social network will put on top of its news feed "a place where you can see all the apps you've shared your data with and a really easy way to delete them."

Sandberg said Facebook also should have been more proactive in dealing with Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. "That was something we should have caught, we should have known about," she told NPR. "We didn't. Now we've learned."

"We're going after fake accounts," she told the "Today Show." "A lot of it is politically motivated but even more is economically motivated."

Zuckerberg accepted responsibility this week for the failure to protect user data but maintained he was still the best person to lead the network of two billion users. He is to appear before a US congressional panel next week to address privacy issues. Facebook shares were down slightly in mid-morning trading in New York on April 6.

Tags: facebook, cambridge analytica, sandberg, data breach

MOST POPULAR

1

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

2

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

3

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

4

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

5

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham