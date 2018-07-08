WhatsApp begins testing new fake news-killing tool

WhatsApp is presently testing a new feature that suggests the authenticity of shared webpages,

A few days ago, the Indian government went on to advise popular live messaging service WhatsApp to adopt new ways to curb fake news on its platform. It seems that WhatsApp has already sprung into action and has been found to be testing a new feature that could help users prevent visiting fake news websites and scandalous sources.

According to leaked information from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing a new feature by the name of Suspicious Link Detection. The feature is said to help users identify links to websites hosting fake news shared within the platform. It will analyse the link and inform the user whether that link belongs to a shady source, after which it depends on the user to either avoid it or visit it.

The feature works automatically — when a user receives or sends a web link, WhatsApp will scan the landing page for redirection to any suspicious source. If the link has unfaithful connections, then WhatsApp will put a ‘Suspicious Link’ tag on the thumbnail. Once the link is clicked, WhatsApp will warn the user of the same with a text notification.

Suspicious Link Detection is a device-end feature only — it doesn’t transmit the data to external servers for verification. Therefore, the privacy of your messages is maintained while helping you stay safe from fake news sources.

Do note that the feature is presently on test in the developer versions and it will be a while before it’s rolled out for the public. Users can enrol themselves into the beta program from PlayStore to enjoy the new feature, though at the risk of losing the app’s stability.

