Wednesday, Feb 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

Technology, In Other news

Parliamentary panel summons Twitter officials over safeguarding of citizens' rights

PTI
Published : Feb 6, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2019, 11:20 am IST

The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it

Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.
 Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.

The parliamentary panel on information technology has summoned Twitter officials over the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social media platforms, its head Anurag Thakur said Tuesday.

The panel has also called representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appear before it during its meeting scheduled for February 11.

Thakur, a BJP MP, tweeted the agenda of the panel's meeting to be held next week, saying the panel has called representatives of Twitter to appear before the panel on the issue.

He also sought views and suggestions from the general public on the matter.

The social media giant has been summoned days after the members of Youth for Social Media Democracy, a right-wing group, protested outside its office alleging that Twitter has acquired an "anti-right-wing attitude" and has been blocking their accounts.

Apparently, some of the members of the right-wing group have also written to Thakur.

Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the government had issued a notice to Facebook, seeking its response over user data breach and details of the measures it had put in place to ensure the safety and prevention of misuse of personal data.

The panel had also directed the Information Technology Ministry officials to get in "written commitment" from Facebook and other social networking sites that their platforms would not be used to manipulate Indian elections.

Of late, Twitter has become an important tool for all political leaders in communicating and sharing their views on various issues with the people.

The social networking platforms such as Twitter could play an important role in influencing the parliamentary election due this summer.

Tags: twitter, india, parliamentary panel, social media

Latest From Technology

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles and a system that handles reservation and payments.

Renault-Nissan alliance, Google to partner on self-driving cars

Investors punished the Swiss-listed firm’s already battered shares also for its decision to no longer provide a mid-term guidance figure.

Weak iPhone demand prompts AMS to suspend dividend

Huawei Technologies faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government.

Clear rules apply to all providers in building 5G network

India allowed Amazon to retail food products in the country in 2017 and the company committed USD 500 million in investment.

Amazon grocery service slowly returns in India after e-commerce disruption

MOST POPULAR

1

Two new Google apps to benefit the deaf

2

Rahul Gandhi meets students to have 'open conversation' on poll manifesto

3

WOW! Check out the first supersonic jet to launch soon

4

USB stick found in Leopard seal poo

5

Android devices with Apple-like 3D sensing tech expected this year

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham