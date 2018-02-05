The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 05, 2018 | Last Update : 10:32 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

YouTube Go can now save your data plan!

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 5, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

The app also gives the user an option to download videos which can be viewed later.

Google had also launched a similar data-saving app in 2017 which was meant for Android users.
 Google had also launched a similar data-saving app in 2017 which was meant for Android users.

YouTube Go, which has been designed to cater to emerging markets, where users have limited data plans, is now available in more than 120 countries. It was first released in India two years back and aims to let the user to preview a video before watching the full clip. The best part about this clip is the way in which a person can choose a particular amount of data which will be used to view the video. This ‘data saving version’ which has been introduced is definitely a hit amongst users. The app also gives the user an option to download videos which can be viewed later.In addition to this, the application enables the user to share their desired with their contacts without having to use any additional data.

Developed on the similar lines of Apple AirDrop, the latest sharing feature makes the whole process really convenient. The users can exchange videos with people who are nearby without spending excessive data or even a Wi-Fi connection.  

YouTube Go is primarily designed for places which have difficulty in accessing  high-speed data and in turn gives the user an option to  access the same content without having to spend a lot of data. Google had also launched a similar data-saving app in 2017 which was meant for Android users. It was called Datally and the users could regulate their own data use through it.

These steps have indeed been a thoughtful effort by the companies to expand their user base and increase their popularity.

Tags: google, youtube, android, datally, apple, airdrop

MOST POPULAR

1

Most Indians share personal passwords with partners: Study

2

Man has incestuous affair with daughter, wife discovers from child's journal

3

Queen Elizabeth upset over death of Windsor swans, bird flu suspected

4

Here are the different names Royals have when they visit Scotland and Ireland

5

Masterpiece by Raza to under hammer for first time

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham