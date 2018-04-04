The Asian Age | News

Amazon may offer to buy India's Flipkart: Mint

REUTERS
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 9:46 am IST

A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 per cent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy. (Photo: AFP)
 Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 per cent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy. (Photo: AFP)

Amazon.com Inc may submit an offer here to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is currently in talks with Walmart Inc for a stake sale, local daily Mint reported, citing sources.

A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the report added.

Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The US retailer will buy a majority stake through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases in a deal that could value Flipkart at $21 billion, the Mint report said.

The deal with Walmart is expected to aid Flipkart in its fight against Amazon, which has committed to investing $5 billion in India as it expands aggressively, including into online grocery deliveries, which analysts tip as the next big battleground for the country’s e-commerce sector.

Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 per cent of India’s online retail, ahead of Amazon, according to estimates by research firm Forrester.

Tags: amazon, flipkart, walmart

