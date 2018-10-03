The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 03, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Instagram goes down in major cities across the world

REUTERS
Published : Oct 3, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos. (Photo: Pixabay)
 The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos. (Photo: Pixabay)

Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram was not working on Wednesday for users across several cities, including London, San Francisco and Singapore. Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

According to a check by Reuters, the app displayed an error message saying “couldn’t refresh feed”, while its website did not load for users.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.

Tags: instagram, social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

2

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

3

Airfares to shoot up this festive season on surging jet fuel prices

4

Manikarnika teaser: Kangana aka Rani of Jhansi is fierce in battle against Britishers

5

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham