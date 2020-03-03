Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 09:47 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

AFP
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 7:15 pm IST

Working from home will be mandatory for employees at Twitter's South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices

 "In accordance with the advice of medical experts, and as part of that effort, we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home today,” a Google spokesperson said. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco: Twitter staff across the world were asked to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly new coronavirus epidemic.

At the same time, thousands of staff at Google’s European headquarters in Ireland were told to stay away for the day after one employee reported flu-like symptoms.

Twitter’s decision to ask its staff to avoid the office follows requests by governments in virus hotspots.

“We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able,” Twitter human resources chief Jennifer Christie said in a Monday blog post. Working from home will be mandatory for employees at the company’s South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices, Christie said.

South Korea has recorded nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections—the largest number outside mainland China—along with 28 deaths. More than half of the cases have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious group often described as a cult.

Japan’s government has urged the closure of schools nationwide and employers to give their staff permission to work remotely. Most civil servants in Hong Kong returned to work on Monday after they were asked to work from home for a month. The financial hub has recorded 100 cases of the infection.

Twitter had already announced the suspension of “non-critical” business travel and events last week.

Google employees some 8,000 staff and contractors in the Irish capital.

 “In accordance with the advice of medical experts, and as part of that effort, we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home today,” a Google spokesperson said.

Ireland has one confirmed case of COVID-19 -- a man who returned from northern Italy.

Google staff who have been in contact with their colleague with the flu-like symptoms have been told to monitor their health, while the company is using the situation to help test the company’s readiness to deal with any outbreak.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), twitter, google

Related Stories

Latest From Technology

The 2019 OnePlus 7T Pro has been hugely popular (Photo | OnePlus)

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

The launch events will be streamed online for prospective buyers and smartphone ethusiasts (Photo | realme)

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

Mechanical or software systems failures were detected in only 14 per cent of the cases of disengagement from the autonomous system in the tests conducted on Beijing roads by 12 self-driving car makers in China (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

. Voters in a few places will be using new electronic voting machines that produce a paper record of voter selections while some voters in Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma will be using older ones considered vulnerable by election security experts. (Photo | US Air Force)

US Elections: Cybersecurity experts raise concern about EVM manipulation in Super Tuesday voting

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

2

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

3

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

4

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

5

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham