Thursday, Jan 02, 2020 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

Technology, In Other news

TikTok received most takedown requests from India in 2019

ANI
Published : Jan 2, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2020, 12:11 pm IST

Among the nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making the most takedown requests in the first half of 2019.

India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests
 India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests

In its first transparency report, short video-sharing app TikTok revealed data on the takedown requests, the countries making them, and the per cent of requests it addresses.

Among the nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making the most takedown requests in the first half of 2019, the official blog notes.

India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests. 11 government requests to remove or restrict content was also the highest by India

Tags: tiktok india

Latest From Technology

The company has announced that its first all-electric vehicle could debut as soon as 2025. (Image: Representational)

Bentley's first electric car to debut in 2025

Amazon and Ring are facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not doing enough to secure their security surveillance systems against hacks. (Photo: ANI)

Amazon, Ring sued over security camera hacks

With a fully waterproof construction, rated at IPX7, the MTW100 can withstand any wet conditions, including complete water submersion.

Shanling launches completely waterproof earbuds at Rs 5,999

The all-new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight and design making it the most fashionable F series smartphone by OPPO

Oppo's next F15 smartphone to launch soon, with sleek design

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham