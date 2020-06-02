Tuesday, Jun 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:37 AM IST

69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Technology, In Other news

How do I tell my male boss it's not okay to video call me at 11 pm?

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2020, 10:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2020, 10:57 pm IST

With companies not having guidelines on remote working, women professionals seek guidance to deal with sexual harassment by male colleagues.

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.

New Delhi: Getting unwarranted video call requests at odd hours and comments on social media photos by male colleagues who are not friends are among issues of sexual harassment women working from home during the nationwide lockdown have faced, organisations working against cyber harassment said.

The coronavirus-triggered lockdown has posed a lot of challenges for women professionals especially, as they struggle to manage the work-life balance. In addition, they are also facing sexual harassment online.

Many women have approached experts for guidance, unsure of how to raise complaints of sexual harassment in the work-from-home scenario.

“There are no clear guidelines from companies on how work from home should function in an organisation and that confuses women. I have been receiving 4-5 such complaints of harassment everyday ever since the lockdown was imposed,” said Akancha Srivastava, who runs the foundation Akancha Against Harassment, an initiative against cyber harassment.

However, the number of complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has been low since the lockdown began but those working in the field say that could be because many women do not want to officially complain but wish to consult what they can do on the matter.

“During the lockdown, many women are worried about their job security so they are not sure if they should speak up or not. The women have a constant worry that they should not be seen as troublemakers,” Srivastava said.

 “Since we have never experienced absolute work from home before, women are always second-guessing if it was harassment, where does one draw the line, how does one define the body language as offensive or indecent? Male colleagues stalking them on social media or sending friend requests, commenting on their pictures when they are not even friends.

“Women are being told to come online at odd hours. These are subtle ways of sexually harassing them,” she said.

Giving examples, Srivastava said one woman had recently received a video call request from her boss at 11 pm for an “urgent matter”, but when she received the call it turned out to be for something that on a regular day would have been easily taken care of over an email.

Srivastava said that with work-from-home, there are bound to be some disruptions and that colleagues should respectfully accept them, but that is not happening. That is causing more stress to women.

For example, in a sexist comment, another woman was asked by her boss over video call if she was capable of handling work assigned to her as she seemed “distracted” because of her children who were playing in the background.

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.

The Prohibition of Sexual Harassment Act 2013 (or POSH) was enacted to ensure safe working spaces for women and to build enabling work environments that respect the rights of working women to equality of status and opportunity.

It defined a ‘workplace’ as “any place visited by employee arising out of or during the course of employment, including transportation provided by the employer for undertaking such a journey”. As such, while working from home, the home can also be defined as the workplace.

An activist at InfoSec Girls, an organisation educating women on cyber security, said a lot of people don’t report but wish to discuss what they should do when they face sexual harassment.

The activist said there have been times when men either do not realise that women colleagues are also on the call or choose to wilfully ignore it, while passing inappropriate comments.

Also, now that everyone is working from home, colleagues have lost sense of propriety about when a female colleague can be contacted. People end calling anytime and begin meetings at odd times. This can make women uncomfortable as they have to balance family life with work, she said.

“When women raise these kinds of concerns, we say, ‘if you feel uncomfortable with any discussion or comment, raise the concern immediately on the call so it does not happen again. If that makes them uncomfortable, then discuss it with the leadership or raise it via the organisation reporting channel’,” she said.

Every organisation is supposed to follow the Visakha guidelines on sexual harassment. “There is a proper council that addresses all these concerns. Women can anonymously report the concerns. The council then discusses the concern with person against whom the complaint was raised. If nothing else works out, women can report to local authorities,” she said.

Tags: video calls, work from home, women professionals, sexual harassment

Latest From Technology

Electronics being assembled in a facility in Shanghai. (Photo | Flickr- Mitch Altman)

Govt eases norms, Apple's iPhone assembler Pegatron plans to set up plant in India

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and we work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world,

Facebook miffed as Singapore government gets dissident's pages blocked

“For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said, “We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.” (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Nguyen Hung Vu)

Sundar Pichai throws Google's weight behind black community in US; had opposed Muslim ban earlier

The country’s competition regulator, the ACCC, has estimated that Google and Facebook together earn some Aus$6 billion (US$4 billion) per year from advertising in Australia.

Nope, not gonna show you the money: Google snubs Australia government demand to pay news publishers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham