The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:43 PM IST

Technology, Gadgets

New iPhone, iPad and Notebook: Apple preparing a feast for us?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

The updated range of MacBooks will perhaps be announced in October after the unveiling of new iPhones in September.

If speculations are to be believed, the premium smartphones could be the updated iPhone X and a bigger iPhone X Plus. (Image: Pixabay)
 If speculations are to be believed, the premium smartphones could be the updated iPhone X and a bigger iPhone X Plus. (Image: Pixabay)

Apparently, it's going to rain Apple products in the second half of this year as a whole lineup of new and perhaps exciting gadgets are on the cards. While the reports of three new iPhones have been doing rounds over the internet, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now gives us more reasons to anticipate by reporting about the prospective iPad upgrades, Notebook overhauls and all-new smartwatch.

Enthusiasts may be already updated but, for the uninitiated, the three iPhones scheduled to launch this year consist of a pair of premium models along with a lower priced iPhone. The formers are expected to boast of 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED display while the latter may accomplish the requirement with a 6.1-inch LED display. If speculations are to be believed, the premium smartphones could be the updated iPhone X and a bigger iPhone X Plus. There aren't any detailed reports about the affordable handset.

Coming to the iPad, it is expected to walk on the footsteps of the latest iPhone X by adapting slimmer bezels and incorporating face id. The Home button may get axed which ultimately bids farewell to the touch id. We could see Apple unveiling its all-new 11-inch iPad besides the existing iPad model getting some major refreshments on the software and hardware front.

Well, bezels are not being reduced only on the iPads since the upcoming watch may also boast of chopped bezels for a more modern look. No other considerable changes have been predicted apart from the improved heart rate monitoring system.

Moving on to the bigger devices, the iMac is likely to witness tweaks on the display for improved quality and the Mac mini could also go through a few changes. The company is also foreseen to enlarge the MacBook products range with a new, more affordable notebook while the existing ones could see a processor upgrade. The updated range of MacBooks will perhaps be announced in October after the unveiling of new iPhones in September.

(Source)

Tags: apple, iphone, ipad, macbook

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham