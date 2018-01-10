The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

Technology, Gadgets

CES 2018: Razer Phone powers their latest gaming laptop

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 10, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2018, 12:03 pm IST

Project Linda is a unique concept that shows how smartphone-laptop integration can be done seamlessly.

The 13.3-inch quad HD display also matches the Razer Phone’s 120Hz refresh rate.
 The 13.3-inch quad HD display also matches the Razer Phone’s 120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to whacky computer concepts, Razer is the first name that comes to the mind. Be it triple-display laptops or modular desktops, Razer manages to present insane concepts at tech shows around the world. Therefore, we were expecting the company to show with something notable at this year’s CES and they obliged. Meet Razer’s Project Linda — a laptop that takes the idea of mobile computing pretty seriously.

Project Linda previews the seemingly most seamless laptop-smartphone integration. The laptop looks like Razer’s Stealth Blade gaming laptop, but is not powered by a super fast Intel Core i7 processor or an NVIDIA graphics card — you need a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Razer Phone. The area where you would find a conventional trackpad on conventional gaming laptops, this one has a big slot for the Razer Phone. The idea is to slot in the phone and start working on the laptop.

razer project linda

Since there’s no dedicated chipset powering the laptop, you are greeted with an Android-based Windows-esque interface that utilises all the apps installed on your phone. If you are worried about scrolling through pages, the Razer Phone converts into a trackpad; it also works as a second screen or an extended display to the laptop's keyboard. Yes, the full-fledged keyboard is lifted off from Razer gaming laptops, complete with RGB backlighting. The 13.3-inch quad HD display also matches the Razer Phone’s 120Hz refresh rate. Pretty smooth, right?

However, you also get a lot more than a display and a keyboard — there’s a 53.6Wh battery to complement the display and the all the power-hungry components of the laptop. In order let users store more data separately, there’s an additional 200GB of storage space in the laptop body. Razer also provides a webcam and a host of important ports such as USB Type-A and USB Type-C. The whole thing is made out of aluminium and weighs around 3 pounds.

razer project linda

If you are impressed and want one on your shelf to compliment your Razer Phone, then don’t have hopes as this is just a concept like all other Razer exhibits. However, it shows an idea that can work well in the real world and be more practical than similar applications from rival companies. Should Razer put this up for sale? Should other OEMs also implement a similar idea for making the smartphone more relevant? Let us know in the comments below.

(source)

Tags: razer, laptop, smartphone, ces 2018

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor teases new quad-camera smartphone with flagship body

2

Apple store in Zurich evacuated as phone battery overheats

3

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

4

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson hints at unleash 4 pacers on India

5

CES 2018: Bell Helicopter air taxi unveils at CES

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham