The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

Sports, Tennis

Serena Williams captures record 23rd Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 3:55 pm IST

Serena Williams beat Venus Williams in the Australian Open final to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Serena Williams after winning the Australian Open title. (Photo: AP)
 Serena Williams after winning the Australian Open title. (Photo: AP)

Melbourne: Serena Williams rewrote history Saturday to surpass Steffi Graf and capture a record 23rd Grand Slam title as well as the world number one ranking by beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final.

The dominant American swept past her greatest rival 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena for her seventh Melbourne Park crown to finally clinch the record for Open-era major titles, nearly 18 years after winning her first.

The 35-year-old, who equalled Graf's mark of 22 at Wimbledon last year, now stands just one behind the all-time 24 won by Margaret Court, who was in the president's box to witness Williams' feat.

Her astonishing achievement also means she again becomes the world's top-ranked player, ending the brief stay of Angelique Kerber who knocked Williams off the top after three-and-half years in September last year.

Fittingly, her sister and closest confidante Venus was on the other side of the net to share the moment, another chapter written in their long rivalry. It was Venus - still a teenager with beads in her hair - who knocked Serena out in round two on her Grand Slam debut in Melbourne 19 years ago, and they have since played nine major finals together, living each other's highs and lows.

At 36 and seeded 13, Venus had turned back the clock to make her first Grand Slam title match since Wimbledon in 2009, but adding to her seven major successes was not to be.

Showing the single-mindedness that has propelled her to greatness, a focused Serena, seeded two, overcame a scratchy and nervous start in which all four opening games were breaks and when she smashed a racquet in frustration. But she soon settled to get a decisive break to go 4-3 in front with an unstoppable backhand, and served out the set with an ace.

Serena was fired up and after the first two games of the second set went to serve, she worked three break points in the third only for her sister to negotiate her way out of trouble with some big forehand winners. The tense battle went with serve to 3-3 before Serena cranked up the pressure to break with a scintillating cross-court backhand and take a 4-3 lead.

With history beckoning, she wasn't about to throw it away and she served out the match, falling to the floor in celebration before a long embrace with Venus to share the biggest moment of her career.

Tags: serena williams, venus williams, australian open

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't make friends in Bollywood, says Kangana Ranaut

2

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

3

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

4

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

5

On camera, candidate from Agra admits entering politics ‘only for money’

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham