LIVE| Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson eyes maiden title against Novak Djokovic

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

Published : Jul 15, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
South Africa’s Kevin Anderson gears up for his second major final.

Both players are heading into the match after a marathon semi-final, two of the longest in Wimbledon history. (Photo: AP)
London: Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his 4th Wimbledon title when he takes on Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final on Sunday. The Serbian star sets sights on his 13th Grand Slam trophy, his first in two years after enduring a horrific surgery on his right elbow that caused a dip in form. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson gears up for his second major final.

The 32-year-old finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal during US Open 2016. Both players are heading into the match after a marathon semi-final, two of the longest in Wimbledon history. Anderson was locked in a battle for more than 6 hours before edging John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set on Friday. Djokovic, on the other hand, needed 5 hours and 15 minutes to overcome Nadal in another epic clash on Saturday.

The duo has faced each other five times previously, with Djokovic coming out on top in five occasions.

Where is the final being held?

The Wimbledon 2018 men’s singles final will be played at the All England Club, Centre Court.

What time does the match begin?

The match is expected to start around 06:30 PM (IST).

Live telecast:

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Live streaming:

Live action will be available on Hotstar.com and can also be streamed on the Hotstar app.

