LIVE| French Open final: Rafael Nadal wins first set

Score after first set, Rafael Nadal 6-Dominic Thiem 4.

Rafael Nadal 3-Dominic Thiem 3 (First set)

WHAT A GAME! Dominic Thiem has managed to equalise the score, courtesy unforced errors by Nadal. This match is already intriguing.

Rafael Nadal 2- Dominic Thiem 2 (First set)

Nadal struck early, taking the first two games, but Thiem has been equally good as he bounces back. Trailing 2-0, Thiem bounced back to break Nadal's serve in the third game and follow it up with a deserved equaliser.

Preview

Come June 10, Sunday and Spain’s Rafael Nadal will look to clinch his 11th French Open men’s singles title when he takes on Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the final.

Nadal is the defending champion of the tournament, and a win will take his Grand Slam win tally to 16 titles.

The King of Clay will start as the favourite to win the title, whereas Thiem is appearing in his first –ever Grand Slam final.

In terms of head-to-head, Nadal has the advantage, having won six of the nine matches against Thiem.

Meanwhile, Nadal’s win-loss record in Paris could be a scare for his Austrian opponent. The Spaniard has won 85 of the 87 matches in Paris despite struggling with injuries recently.

For Nadal, the only match which went beyond the third set was the quarterfinal against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, where the final score read as 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In fact, one should note that the 32-year-old came back from one set behind to stun the Argentine.

Thiem, meanwhile, has had a tough road so far till the final. In the semifinal, he was pitted against Marco Cecchinato, who was fresh from knocking out Novak Djokovic in the last eight clash. However, despite suffering some scares, the World number 7 went onto beat the Italian 7-5, 7-6, 6-1.