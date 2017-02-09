The Asian Age | News

Sania Mirza summoned for tax evasion

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 10:05 am IST

Sources said the tennis star Sania Mirza has not disclosed proper break-up of earnings.

 Sania Mirza has been asked to appear either in person or through her representative for inquiry on February 16. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: The service taxes division of the Central Board of Excise and Customs has issued notice to tennis star Sania Mirza seeking payment of service tax.

The notice was issued under section 65 (104c) of the Finance Act, 1994. Ms Mirza has been asked to appear either in person or through her representative for inquiry on February 16.

Official sources said that the notice dated February 6 was issued by Service Tax Hyderabad-II Commissionerate in Red Hills and served at her residence in Jubilee Hills. It has been issued by service tax officer Suresh Kumar. Sources said the tennis star has not disclosed proper break-up of earnings.

