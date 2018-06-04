The Asian Age | News

French Open: Serena Williams pulls out of 4th round clash vs Maria Sharapova

AP
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

Williams' voice quivered as she said she can't serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.

(Photo: AFP)
Paris: Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova.

Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.

She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.

