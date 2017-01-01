Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

Sports, Tennis

Somdev Devvarman bids adieu to pro tennis

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 3:53 pm IST

Somdev was rumoured to have shown interest in becoming the coach of India's Davis Cup side in place of Zeeshan Ali.

Somdev Devvarman, who in 2009 became the only Indian player to reach the finals of the Chennai Open singles event, bagged a gold medal 2010 Commonwealth Games before clinching another Gold at the Asian Games later in the year. (Photo: PTI)
 Somdev Devvarman, who in 2009 became the only Indian player to reach the finals of the Chennai Open singles event, bagged a gold medal 2010 Commonwealth Games before clinching another Gold at the Asian Games later in the year. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: While many of the sports personalities are entering the New Year 2017 hoping to reach greater heights, Indian tennis ace Somdev Devvarman has decided to take retirement from professional tennis.

Taking to micro blogging website Twitter, Devvarman insisted that he is starting 2017 on a new note by calling time on his career.

"Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings," Somdev said.

The 31-year-old's announcement comes days after he decided to give Chennai Open a miss.

Devvarman, the 2011 Arjuna Awardee, has been absent from the circuit for a few months now.

However, he was rumoured to have shown interest in becoming the coach of India's Davis Cup side in place of Zeeshan Ali.

Devvarman, who in 2009 became the only Indian player to reach the finals of the Chennai Open singles event, bagged a gold medal 2010 Commonwealth Games before clinching another Gold at the Asian Games later in the year.

Tags: chennai open, somdev devvarman, atp

MOST POPULAR

1

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

2

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

3

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

4

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

5

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham