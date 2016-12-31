Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Sports Min suspends IOA over Kalmadi appointment

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 9:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 9:08 pm IST

The Sports Ministry had earlier threatened to severe ties with the body if it failed reverse its decision.

Sports Ministry temporarily suspended IOA for making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents. (Photo: PTI)
 Sports Ministry temporarily suspended IOA for making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Sports Ministry temporarily suspended Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Friday for making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

The Ministry also informed that the suspension will continue until it reverses the appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala.

Scam-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, stunning the Indian sporting landscape and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

The Ministry, on Wednesday, issued a showcause notice to the IOA and had also threatened to severe ties with the body if it failed reverse its decision.

Kalmadi on Wednesday declined to accept IOA's life presidency role after the appointment triggered a controversy. However, Chautala has refused to give up the presidency.

"I thank the Indian Olympic Association for conferring the honour of Life President on me. However, I do not feel that it would be appropriate for me to accept this honour at this time," Kalmadi said in a letter addressed to IOA President N Ramachandran.

Associate vice-president Narinder Batra also resigned from the association on Friday as mark of protest against the IOA for not taking back its decision.

Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010.

Tags: suresh kalmadi, indian olympic association, abhay singh chautala, vijay goel
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman becomes first Indian to drive to coldest place

2

Telling fortunes by reading butts is a thing

3

New penis implant can cause erection from heat

4

World's highest bridge opens in China

5

'We should never be inspired from Indians': Mahira says in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham