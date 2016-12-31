Sports Min suspends IOA over Kalmadi appointment

The Sports Ministry had earlier threatened to severe ties with the body if it failed reverse its decision.

Mumbai: Sports Ministry temporarily suspended Indian Olympic Association (IOA), on Friday for making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

The Ministry also informed that the suspension will continue until it reverses the appointment of Kalmadi and Chautala.

Scam-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday, stunning the Indian sporting landscape and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

The Ministry, on Wednesday, issued a showcause notice to the IOA and had also threatened to severe ties with the body if it failed reverse its decision.

Kalmadi on Wednesday declined to accept IOA's life presidency role after the appointment triggered a controversy. However, Chautala has refused to give up the presidency.

"I thank the Indian Olympic Association for conferring the honour of Life President on me. However, I do not feel that it would be appropriate for me to accept this honour at this time," Kalmadi said in a letter addressed to IOA President N Ramachandran.

Associate vice-president Narinder Batra also resigned from the association on Friday as mark of protest against the IOA for not taking back its decision.

Kalmadi is alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices in relation to the 2010 Commonwealth Games during his tenure as president of the IOA and chairman of Common Wealth Games 2010.