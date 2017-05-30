Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Tiger Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida.

In 2009 Tiger Woods had crashed his car into a tree, while reportedly driving under influence. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 am.

There have been previous reports of Woods’ drunken driving problems as well. The ace golfer, in 2009 had crashed his car into a tree, while reportedly driving under influence. However, he was not charged with a DUI back then.