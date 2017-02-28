The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017

Sports, In Other sports

ISSF World Cup: Jitu Rai clinches bronze in 10-Metre Air Pistol

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 2:41 pm IST

Jitu Rai was languishing towards the bottom in the initial stages of the final before he made a late surge to come into medal contention.

Jitu posted a final score of 216.7, which include poor shots such as just a score of 8.8 on his second attempt, to make a third-place finish on podium. (Photo: PTI/ File)
 Jitu posted a final score of 216.7, which include poor shots such as just a score of 8.8 on his second attempt, to make a third-place finish on podium. (Photo: PTI/ File)

New Delhi: Ace shooter Jitu Rai clinched India's third medal in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup when he won bronze in the 10-metre Air pistol event here at Karni Singh Shooting Range on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old marksman, who made an eighth-place finish in the men's 10m air pistol final at the Rio Olympics, was languishing towards the bottom of the table in the initial stages of the final before he made a late surge to come into medal contention.

Jitu posted a final score of 216.7, which include poor shots such as just a score of 8.8 on his second attempt, to make a third-place finish on podium.

Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan bagged the gold with a world record score of 240.1 while Rio Olympic Games champion Vinh Xuan Hoang of Vietnam won silver with a total of 236.6.

Omkar Singh and Amanpreet Singh, the other Indians in the fray, failed to make it to the finals and finished at 14th and 19th spot respectively.

Earlier, Ankur Mittal missed gold by a whisker and settled for the silver medal in the men's double trap event while Pooja Ghatkar clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle event.

Meanwhile, Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu had earlier also clinched gold in the 10m Air pistol mixed team test-only event of the tournament.

Tags: jitu rai, issf world cup, pooja ghatkar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

