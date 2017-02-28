The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017

Sports, In Other sports

Gurmehar Kaur's comments insult Indian soldiers: Babita Phogat

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 5:15 pm IST

"Her (Gurmehar Kaur) father's soul will only rest in peace if his daughter speaks in favour of the nation," Babita Phogat said.

Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat have both competed at the Olympics. (Photo: PTI)
 Babita Phogat and Geeta Phogat have both competed at the Olympics. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Tuesday came out in defence of her recent tweet on the ongoing controversy over Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign against ABVP, saying that she found nothing wrong in the latter's video except the view that her father was killed by war and not by Pakistan.

Taking to her Twitter account, Babita condemned the alleged rape threat against Kaur but refused to stand by her because she supposedly "did not speak up for her country".

Reflecting on the same, the Indian wrestler said that Gurmehar's comments are against the nation and an insult for the Indian soldiers who laid their lives down for the country.

"When I saw the video of Gurmehar Kaur, I tweeted on the one thing which I found wrong. She said that her father was killed by war and not by Pakistan. That is what I found wrong because it is against our nation and our bravehearts. It is an insult for them. How can her father's soul rest in peace if she speaks against the nation? Her father's soul will only rest in peace if his daughter speaks in favour of the nation," Babita said.

Echoing similar views, Geeta Phogat said that it is very obvious that the countrymen would not spare you if you speak against the nation.

"If you speak against the nation, people will obviously not like it. See if someone goes against the nation, he or she won't be spared irrespective of gender," Geeta said.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appeared on Twitter with a placard post reading: "I didn't score two triple centuries, my bat did". The post came with a message saying, "Bat me hai Dum! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi".

To this, actor Randeep Hooda issued an applauding response. However, the actor drew more flak. In the same row of responses, journalist Rana Ayyub said that Randeep trolled Gurmehar "for being a Haryanvi".

In response to the tweet, Babita wrote, " We Phogat sisters are from Haryana. What do you know about Haryana?"

Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who alleged rape threats over her social media campaign today along with some students staged a protest march against Delhi University campus violence.

In a series of tweets, the 20-year-old also appealed to others to join the "Save DU" march at the Delhi University campus by students and teachers in huge numbers.

Kaur was given police protection yesterday after she was trolled with tweets threatening rape over her Facebook post against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Clashes erupted last week after the ABVP students allegedly manhandled and thrashed students protesting the cancellation of an event at Ramjas College at which controversial JNU student Umar Khalid was scheduled to speak.

Tags: gurmehar kaur, geeta phogat, babita phogat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

