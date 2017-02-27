The Asian Age | News

Ankur Mittal wins double trap silver at ISSF World Cup

Published : Feb 27, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 7:05 pm IST

Shooter Ankur Mittal came close to clinching the gold but had to settle for silver in the men's double trap at the ISSF World Cup.

A file photo of Ankur Mittal. (Photo: Twitter)
 A file photo of Ankur Mittal. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian shooter Ankur Mittal missed gold by a whisker as he had to settle for the silver medal in the final round of the men's double trap here at the International Shooting Sport Federation ( ISSF) World Cup.

The 25-year old, who scored 137 points in the qualification round to reach finals, shot the score of 74 points to finish behind Australia's James Willett (75 points).

Meanwhile, James Dedman from Great Britain settled for the bronze medal with an overall score of 56 points in the finals.

Sangram Singh, another Indian in the fray, also featured in the top six of the event but could manage only 24 points.

Earlier in the day, the Indian duo of Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinched gold in the 10m Air pistol mixed team event of the tournament while Tejaswini Sawant scored a total of 402.4 points to finish seventh in the women's 50m rifle three positions final.

