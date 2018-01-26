The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 26, 2018

Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal knocks out PV Sindhu, enters semifinal

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 2:42 pm IST

Saina Nehwal completed the win in straight games to enter the last four stage.

Jarkarta: PV Sindhu suffered a shock exit from the Indonesia Masters on Friday as she lost to Saina Nehwal in straight games in the quarterfinal here.

Saina took the first game quite comfortably, winning it 21-13. However, Sindhu, changed gears in the second game as she picked up quick points to take 7-3 lead. Saina fought back brilliantly in the second game, to reduce the defecit to 5-9, but Sindhu went into the break with one point (11-10) lead.

After the break, Saina used all her experience to take  the lead(14-13) for the firsttime in the match. Both the players went toe-to-toe as they matched shots for shots. Saina eventually pulled away and opened up 18-14 lead.

Sindhu was not going down with a fight as she tried to cut down the deficit eventually closing down the gap to 20-19.  In the end Siana closed the game 21-19 and with that she also mad eher way into the semi-finals.

