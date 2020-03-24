Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

IOC's Dick Pound: One-year postponement the most likey option for Tokyo 2020

AFP
Published : Mar 24, 2020, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2020, 9:21 am IST

According to Pound, big countries are just about overwhelmed by the virus, and it's just starting to take root in Africa

Senior most member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound of Canada. DC File Photo
 Senior most member of the International Olympic Committee Dick Pound of Canada. DC File Photo

Los Angeles: Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this year's Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more weeks before announcing its decision on the fate of the July 24-August 9 Games, amid mounting calls for them to be rescheduled.

Pound however believes the IOC -- which ruled out a cancellation of the Games -- is now laying the groundwork for a postponement.

"My interpretation of the IOC's communications is they don't want to cancel, and they don't think they can continue with the July 24 date," Pound told AFP. "So you're looking at the 'P' word - postponement.

"They're going to explore options with the Japanese, of course, and then there all kinds of stakeholders -- international federations, NOCs, athletes.

"And then in four weeks they're going to try and come out with a plan B and make it as specific as they can make it in that time period."

Pound, who is Canadian, said the "astonishing" spread of COVID-19 across the globe left the IOC with no other choice. "This is not something that's going to clear up by July 24," Pound said.

Virus is a no-go

"And this thing isn't going to go away by September or October. A lot of the biggest countries in the world are just about overwhelmed, and it's just starting to take root in Africa. It's a no-go in my view."

A one-year postponement to 2021 remained the most likely option, Pound added. "I think the one-year postponement is the most feasible because it gives you the most time to organise," he said.

A number of Olympic committees and sports federations have already indicated unwillingness to participate in Tokyo if the games are held in July as planned.

On Sunday the Canadian Olympic Committee became the first national olympic committee to declare they would not participate if the Games took place in July.

In the United States, both the governing bodies of track and field and swimming have called for the Games to be postponed.

Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics, international olympic committee, covid 19
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a meeting with IPL franchise owners on March 14. PTI Photo

IPL dilemma deepens amid COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy UEFA.

UEFA indefinitely postpones Champions and Europa League finals

In this file photo taken on August 28, 2018 riot police are deployed to the stands where angry fans of Brazil's Santos shout slogans during the Copa Libertadores football match against Argentina's Independiente at the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. AFP Photo

Sao Paulo's Pacaembu Stadium turning into hospital for coronavirus

File photo president of Spanish football league La Liga, Javier Tebas. AFP Photo

Spain suspends all professional football indefinitely

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham