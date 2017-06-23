The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Kidambi Srikanth marches into Australian Open semis with win over B Sai Praneeth

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 23, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

Kidambi Sriknath notched-up a straight-games victory against compatriot B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal.

Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)
 Kidambi Srikanth fought hard to emerge victorious against B Sai Praneeth in the Australian Open Superseries quarterfinal. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: Kidambi Srikanth exacted revenge for his Singapore Open Superseries final defeat B Sai Praneeth, as defeated his compatriot in straight sets in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Superseries men’s singles event, on Friday.

Srikanth, who had suffered a three-game defeat at the hands of Praneeth in the final of the Singapore Open Supreseries, earlier this year, overcame the latter in the quarterfinal, winning the match 25-23, 21-17 in straight games.

It was a closely-fought encounter, as the two players, who know all about each other’s game, went full tilt into the match. While Praneeth took an early lead in the first game, Srikanth fought his way back, to level the scores at 10-10. The two players further went on to draw level with each other at 12-12, and at 13-13.

Praneeth pulled away with four consecutive points after that point, but Srikanth again fought back to take a 20-17 lead, before the former drew level again, to take the game into a tie-breaker.

After going neck-and-neck with each other for a few points, Srikanth finally got the break that he so desperately desired, and clinched the first game 25-23.

Sai Praneeth could never really recover from the psychological blow of the tie-breaker. Despite the fact that the Singapore Open champion took an early lead in the second game, Srikanth fought back yet again, to get an edge. Unlike the first game however, Srikanth never let Praneeth back into the match, once he got a lead into the second one.

Although Praneeth fought hard, Srikanth managed to maintain a lead over his compatriot, and finally clinched the second game and the match.

Tags: kidambi srikanth, b sai praneeth, australian open super series

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Watch Super Mario take on Level 1 in the AR world

2

Vehicle number "0001" auctioned for Rs 16 lakh in Delhi

3

Next generation Google Pixel could be built by HTC again

4

Watch: SRK's Goga Pasha act from Tubelight gets leaked before release

5

Selfies: Decoded

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham