CWG 2018 medalist Manika Batra recommended for Arjuna Award

New Delhi: Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday has recommended Manika Batra's name for Arjuna award.

Batra has won four medals - two golds, one silver and one bronze in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Another table tennis player, Harmit Desai's name was also recommended by the federation.

Harmeet Desai, along with his teammate Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, won gold in a doubles event.

On that note, India ended their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2018 with 66 medals (26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze).