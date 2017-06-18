The Asian Age | News

Indonesia Superseries Open final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 1:45 pm IST

After defeaing H S Prannoy of India in semi final, Sakai will look to hunt down another Indian in the final.

 Kidambi Srikanth will face Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai in the finals of Indonesia open superseries (Photo:AP)

Jakarta: The semifinals of the Indonesia Open Superseries have been rather bittersweet for the Indian badminton fans.

While giant killer HS Prannoy’s dream run, in which he vanquished Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei and Olympic champion Chen Long, to make it through to his first ever semifinal appearance at a Superseries event, he came short in the last four, losing 21-17, 26-28, 21-18 against Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai, who now faces Prannoy’s compatriot former world no 4 in the summit clash.

Srikanth has also had his share of giant killing in the tournament, having defeated world no 1 Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-15, 14-21, 24-22, to get a shot at the title.

Srikanth is on a comeback trail after a an injury layoff, and has already shown glimpses of the form that took him to number four in the BWF World rankings in the men’s singles category. Earlier this year, he made it to the Singapore Open, where he lost out to compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-17, 17-21, 12-21.

Srikanth’s best performance in the Indonesia Open so far, has been a run to the final, two years back, when he lost out to Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the summit clash.

