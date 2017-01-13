The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:45 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Sports Ministry lifts IOA’s suspension

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 6:32 pm IST

The suspension was removed with immediate effect after it removed the corruption-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala.

The ministry asked the IOA to uphold the highest standards of probity and ethics in future also. (Photo: PTI)
 The ministry asked the IOA to uphold the highest standards of probity and ethics in future also. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Friday lifted the suspension on the Indian Olympic Association with immediate effect after it removed the corruption-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents following widespread outrage.

The ministry said that it was revoking the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA handed down on December 30 last following its admission of "faux pas" while making Kalmadi and Chautala as life presidents.

"Government has decided to revoke the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA with immediate effect in the light of the corrective action taken by them in reversing its earlier decision making Shri Abhay Singh Chautala and Shri Suresh Kalmadi, Life Presidents of IOA," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the light of the above developments and keeping in view the larger interest of promotion and development of sports in the country, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has revoked the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA, imposed on 30.12.2016, with immediate effect," it added.

The ministry, however, asked the IOA to uphold the highest standards of probity and ethics in future also.

"Since IOA has admitted the faux pas committed and regretted the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to all concerned, it is expected of IOA that it will uphold the highest standard of probity and ethics in its functioning in future," the ministry said.

IOA President N Ramachandran welcomed the ministry's decision.

"If the ministry revokes the suspension, it is good news for IOA. As far as I am concerned, if the government revokes the suspension, I am thankful to the ministry," Ramachandran told PTI.

Ramachandran, in his reply to a showcause notice served by the Ministry, had said that the decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala does not stand owing to technicalities.

"In the Annual General Meeting held in Chennai on 27.12.2016, at the fag end of the meeting a point was raised by a member stating that IOA should nominate two life presidents. As no notice in writing was received at least 7 clear days as per the Constitution Clause VII no resolution was put to vote and passed," Ramachandran had claimed.

"...members can make proposals in the meeting but if it does not meet provisions of the Constitution it cannot be assumed that the proposal has been approved and passed in the meeting. Since the proposal was not in accordance with the Constitution, the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to the individuals concerned, members of IOA and to all is regretted," he added.

Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the honorary position at the IOA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Chennai on December 27, but the Olympic body was forced to reverse its decision after it was opposed by a majority of IOA members.

Kalmadi declined the post till his name was cleared following the outrage, while Chautala said he would also step aside should the International Olympic Committee raise any objections.

While Kalmadi is an accused in the 2010 Commonwealth Games corruption scam and has also spent nine months in jail, Chautala is facing a trial in disproportionate assets case.

Tags: suresh kalmadi, abhay singh chautala, indian olympic association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

OK Jaanu movie review: Mediocrity justifies its title

2

Cristiano Ronaldo features in viral Raees trailer spoof

3

Bush twins write heartfelt letter to Obama sisters

4

Get a warning before you fall sick with this smart wearable

5

Vin Diesel can't stop gushing about 'queen' Deepika!

more

Editors' Picks

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Breaking from tradition, Nitish invites BJP for Makar Sankranti celebrations

The applicant was shocked to find the image in what was supposed to be her ID card. (Photo: Video grab)

Bihar SSC issued ID card with picture of topless actress

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham