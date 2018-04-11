The Asian Age | News

CWG 2018: Om Prakash Mitharval bags his 2nd bronze in shooting

PTI
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 10:01 am IST

Mitharval (right) wins bronze in men’s 5m pistol event. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)
 Mitharval (right) wins bronze in men’s 5m pistol event. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)

Gold Coast: Indian shooter Om Prakash Mitharval won bronze in men’s 5m pistol, his second at 21st Commonwealth Games.

Mitharval conceded the lead in the following round with a 7.2 and 7.6, going down from gold to silver and finally settling for bronze.

Earlier Mitharwal who participated in 10m air pistol event alongside Jitu Rai, bagged the third spot after shooting a total of 214.3 points.

Indian boxing legend M C Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak here today.

It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi. Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far. Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part.

She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her. The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG.

