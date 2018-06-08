Athletes in 'Diktat' after Haryana asks them to deposit 1/3 of their earnings

Athletes to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements.

Gurgram: Athletes from Haryana were in for a shock after a bizarre move from the Haryana Government, which has them to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council.

In a notice issued by the government, which is dated dated 30 April 2018, the money deposited by the sportspersons will be used for Haryana Sports Council for development of sports in the state.

According to ANI, athletes who are employed in any department of the State Government or any other government bodies will be given extraordinary leave (without pay) to take part in the tournaments and they will have to deposit a third of their earnings via these competitions.

A large chunk of athletes, who are coming from the state of Haryana have been winning accolades for India at the international level in various sports like Wrestling, Boxing, Kabaddi, etc.