The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

Athletes in 'Diktat' after Haryana asks them to deposit 1/3 of their earnings

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 12:34 pm IST

Athletes to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements.

Manohar Lal Khattar government makes a bizzare move to improve infrastructure of sports in Haryana. (Photo: PTI)
 Manohar Lal Khattar government makes a bizzare move to improve infrastructure of sports in Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgram: Athletes from Haryana were in for a shock after a bizarre move from the Haryana Government, which has them to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council.

In a notice issued by the government, which is dated dated 30 April 2018, the money deposited by the sportspersons will be used for Haryana Sports Council for development of  sports in the state.

According to ANI, athletes who are employed in any department of the State Government or any other government bodies will be given extraordinary leave (without pay) to take part in the tournaments and they will have to deposit a third of their earnings via these competitions.

A large chunk of athletes, who are coming from the state of Haryana have been winning accolades for India at the international level in various sports like Wrestling, Boxing, Kabaddi, etc.

#Haryana Govt notification dated 30 April 2018 asks sports-persons to deposit one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state. pic.twitter.com/I254k976lZ

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018
Tags: haryana government, haryana sports council, haryana athletes

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

2

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

3

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

4

Woman’s tongue gets ‘pregnant’ after eating squid sperm in raw calamari

5

Bizarre: Woman cooks crispy fish on car hood in 40 degrees weather

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham