CWG 2018: Ravi Kumar claims bronze in men's 10m air rifle

ANI
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

Ravi Kumar fired a total of 224.1 to claim bronze, while his Indian counterpart Deepak Kumar got eliminated.

At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and two bronze. (Photo: Twitter)
Gold Coast: The medal rush continues for India on Day four of the 21st Commonwealth Games, with shooter Ravi Kumar bagging a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle final, taking India's tally to ten, on Sunday.

Australia's Dane Sampson Dane won the gold medal with an effort of 245.

Bangladeshi shooter, Abdullah Hel Baki bagged silver, firing a total of 244.7.

Earlier, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker and seasoned campaigner Heena Sidhu clinched gold and silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol final on Day four of the quadrennial event.

Bhaker fired a total of 240.9 to claim gold, setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the category.

On the other hand, Sidhu bagged silver with a total effort of 234.

At present, India's medal tally reads six gold, two silver and two bronze.

India currently ranks third in the medal tally with the ten medals.

Australia and England are leading with 61 and 34 medals respectively.

