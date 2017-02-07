The Asian Age | News

Asian Track Cycling Championships: India claim bronze on Day One

Shushikala Agashe and Aleena Reji
New Delhi: India notched up their first bronze medal in the team sprint event at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship, that got under way at the IGI Stadium arena here on Monday.

Aleena Reji and Shushikala Agashe came up with a strong show pipping Korea with an effort of 36.735 seconds, to finish third in the women’s junior team sprint event.

China (35.819 seconds) and Chinese Taipei (36.623s) took gold and the silver, respectively.

Aleena said she was not very happy with her performance. “We missed the gold or silver in the qualifying round when we missed the mark. However, we snatched the medal from tough opponents like Korea.”

It wasn’t all good news for the hosts on the day though. Bidyaluxmi T. Devi could not compete owing to an injury in the women’s elite points race 20 km event.

In the men’s team sprint event, the junior and elite teams failed to qualify for the finals with a seventh and eight finish.

Kazakhstan rider Veronika Myrxina helped her team to the championship’s first gold medal in the women’s juniors points race (10 km) final.

