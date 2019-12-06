Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

'Will this stop future rapists?' Jwala Gutta questions Telangana Police

ANI
According to the police, when all the four accused were taken to the scene of the crime, they tried to escape and were shot at.

Shuttler Jwala Gutta raised a question that whether this action will stop people from committing such a heinous crime. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: As all the four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by the police on Friday, shuttler Jwala gutta raised a question that whether this action will stop people from committing such a heinous crime.

"Will this stop the future rapists?? And an important question: will every rapist be treated the same way...irrespective of their social standing," Jwala tweeted.

All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday.

According to the police, when all the four accused were taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, they tried to escape and were shot at.

Senior police officials arrived at the site of the encounter.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

