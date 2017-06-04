The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:27 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

B Sai Praneeth wins Thailand Open; defeats Jonatan Christie 17-21, 21-18, 21-19

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 7:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 7:24 pm IST

This is B Sai Praneeth's second consecutive title win, following the Singapore Open victory.

The third seeded B Sai Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over the fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Cristie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.(Photo: PTI)
 The third seeded B Sai Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over the fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Cristie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.(Photo: PTI)

Bangkok: Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth lifted his maiden Grand Prix gold title by posting a come-from-behind victory over Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the men's singles final of the USD 1,20,000 Thailand Open here today.

The third seeded Indian prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over the fourth seeded Indonesian in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

This is Praneeth's second consecutive title win, following the Singapore Open victory. He had reached the finals of Syed Modi International in January at Hyderabad, where he lost to Sameer Verma.

Praneeth, ranked 24 in the world, did not have an ideal start in the final as he went down in the opening game.

"I was just focusing on the rallies. It was a difficult match. The rallies were going too long. But I tried to slowly and slowly to build up and I am happy I could win. I thank everyone who supported me," said Praneeth after the match.

The Indonesian opened up a 3-0 lead but Praneeth soon caught up with him at 4-4 and it was a close battle till 7-7 before Christie broke free to maintain a slender edge.

At one stage, the Indonesian shuttler was leading 14-11 but Praneeth kept breathing down his neck and made it 14-14 with three straight points.

After another couple of close points, Christie found himself 18-17 up and quickly sealed off the opening game with three points on the trot.

Making a brilliant comeback in the second game, Praneeth surged ahead 5-0 and then 9-3 but failed to maintain his huge lead as his opponent won six successive points to make it 9-9.

Thereafter, it was a neck-and-neck battle till 15-15 before the Indian took a slight two-point lead at 17-15.

Leading 17-16, Praneeth managed to bag three more points to move ahead 20-16. Although he wasted two game points, he eventually won it 21-18.

In the decider, Christie broke away at 2-2 to open up a 7-2 lead and then to 8-3. However, the Indian slowly made his way up with five consecutive points to reduce the margin to 7-8.

Finally Praneeth caught up with him at 9-9 and what followed was a keenly contested affair with none of the shuttlers sparing an inch to each other.

At 17-17, Praneeth won two crucial points to take a 19-17 lead but only to concede the advantage.

Christie bagged the next two points to tie at 19-19. However, the Indian held on to his nerves to reel off two quick points to wrap up the match and the title in his favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Praneeth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated shuttler B Sai Praneeth for winning the USD 1,20,000 Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold men's singles title in Bangkok today.

The third seeded Indian prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

This was Praneeth's maiden Grand Prix Gold and second consecutive overall title win, following the Singapore Open victory.

He had reached the finals of Syed Modi International in January at Hyderabad, where he lost to Sameer Verma.

Tags: b sai praneeth, thailand open grand prix, jonathan christie
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham