Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

Sports, In Other sports

CWG 2018 opening ceremony: Live streaming, telecast, timings, venue and more

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 1:23 pm IST

Here’s your one-stop guide to 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
 A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)

Gold Coast: The day and the moment is upon us. While the events such as the syringe controversy, Saina Nehwal vs Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Twitter rap and Malaysian team official accused of sexual assault have generated a buzz, a sports-loving Australia, which is still coming to terms with the ball-tampering row, involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, will look to dazzle the world audience with what promises to be a glittering 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Gold Coast in Queensland on Wednesday.

Here are all the details of the opening ceremony, which will witness athletes from 71 nations and territories.

Date and venue:

The 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Timings:

The opening ceremony will start to be shown live on TV from 7.30 PM (local time). For the audiences, who will watch it from India, the ceremony will kick off at 3 PM IST.

Live streaming and live telecast:

Live telecast: The opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games will be shown live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD (English Commentary) and on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: The viewers can enjoy the live streaming of the opening ceremony on SonyLiv.com

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, gold coast commonwealth games, commonwealth games 2018 opening ceremony

