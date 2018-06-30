LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Argentina: Griezmann opens the scoring

Score: France (Antoine Griezmann 13') 1 - 0 Argentina

Kazan: Antoine Griezmann has opened the scoring in this high-voltage encounter after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty for France. Lionel Messi and co will hope to find an equaliser sooner than later.

37' CLOOOOOSE! Griezmann plays a lovely one-two with Pavard. The Stuttgart defender pings a cross which is inches away from Giroud.

35' BLOCKED! Messi sends a through ball to Pavon on the right whose cross aims to find a partner but is well intercepted.

34' Argentina link-up well inside the opposition half before Messi makes a darting run into the penalty box. He is tackled and no foul given.

32' Argentina need a change of tactics. Messi has been left isolated so far and the only their wingers have been involved for majority of the part.

31' BLOCKED Griezmann links well with Pogba who finds dangerman Mbappe again. The youngster tries to get the better of Tagliafico but the defender stands tall

27' France break on the counter through Griezmann on the right, who beats Rojo but is off-balance. He tries to carve a way through but can only find Armani.

25' Argentina enjoying possession but have possessed no attacking threat so far.

19' YELLOW CARD Tagliafico is the first man to go into the referee's book after a careless challenge.

18' FREE-KICK FOR FRANCE! Mbappe's pace is proving to be infectious. Pogba plays a sublime long ball over the top to the PSG star who is tripped by Tagliafico just outside the edge of the penalty box. Pogba takes the free-kick this time and blasts the effort over the bar.

13' GOOOOOOALLLLL! France draw first blood as Griezmann sends Armani the wrong way.

9' PENALTY FOR FRANCE! Argentina lose possession before Mbappe picks the loose ball and rushes with speed. He takes a touch and moves to the right before Rojo brings him down.

7' CLOSE! Mascherano brings down Mbappe 25 yards out. Pogba and Griezmann have a small chat before the Atletico forward steps up and curls his effort, only to be denied by the crossbar.

5' POOR CROSS! Banega finds Di Maria on the left and the winger disappoints eventually as his cross is out for a goal-kick.

4' Messi rushes with speed in the opposition half after bamboozling Matuidi. He is brought down by the PSG midfielder and Argentina have another set-piece.

2' Argentina win a free-kick in their own half after Giroud trips Tagliafico.

1' PEEP! The national anthems are over and kick-off is underway at the Kazan Arena.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will need to hit top gear if they want to continue their journey at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they lock horns with an exciting France side in the first match of the knockout phase on Saturday.

The match promises to be an exciting contest between two pre-tournament favourites, who have not been at their best so far.

Argentina were held by Iceland and their weakness by exposed in a 3-0 rout by Croatia. The Le Albiceleste qualified through the skin of their teeth with a gritty 2-1 win over Nigeria in their final encounter. France, managed by Didier Deschamps have not looked creative despite the depth of talent in the squad.

They have kept clean sheets in all of their three matches so far and will look forward to denying the opposition any goalscoring chances once again this evening. The onus will once again be on the Les Bleus front trio of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann to fire at the top.

Will Messi’s dream come to an end tonight or will Deschamps’s boys fail to prove their potential again?

Line-ups: Here is how both the teams shape up for today

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Saturday, June 30th.

