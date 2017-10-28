LIVE | FIFA U-17 World Cup final, England vs Spain: La Roja break the deadlock

England 0 - 1 Spain (10' Sergio Gomes)

Kolkata: England will look to extract revenge of the U-17 Euro final loss as the meet old foes Spain in the finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Calcutta on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s men are just one step away from glory and will look to replicate the England u-20 team, who won their version of the tournament earlier. Not only that, the U-19 squad were also crowned European champions.

The Young Lions come into the finals, having beaten three-time winners Brazil in the semis, thanks to a hat-trick from Rhian Brewster.

Spain, on the other hand, faced a shock defeat to Brazil in the group stages, but have faced no problems ever since that defeat. The La Roja, who have twice been runners-up in 2003 and 2007 beat African champions Mali to progress to the finals.

Who will take the winners prize in the end?

1' SAVE! Fine save from Alvaro as England have their first real chance. Gibbs-White and Brewster link-up well on the right and the former forces a save from the keeper.

The #YoungLions are unchanged for our seventh and final game at the #FIFAU17WC 👊 pic.twitter.com/rLmrkEDLTE — England (@England) October 28, 2017