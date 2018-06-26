The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

Sports, Football

Spain draws 2-2 with Morocco, reaches World Cup round of 16

AP
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 6:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 6:15 am IST

Spain substitute Iago Aspas scored the late equalizer Monday in a 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Iniesta quickly made amends by setting up Isco at the other end to bring Spain level at halftime. (Photo: Fifa official site)
 Iniesta quickly made amends by setting up Isco at the other end to bring Spain level at halftime. (Photo: Fifa official site)

KALININGRAD, Russia: A video replay in injury time gave Spain the goal it needed to win Group B at the World Cup.

Spain substitute Iago Aspas scored the late equalizer Monday in a 2-2 draw with Morocco. His clever deflection off a cross from Dani Carvajal was initially disallowed for offside, but the video assistant referee overruled the call at Kaliningrad Stadium.

Another substitute, Morocco forward Youssef En Nesyri, headed in a goal in the 81st minute to give already-eliminated Morocco hope of a victory.

Earlier, a mix-up by Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos gifted Morocco its first goal of the World Cup. Iniesta quickly made amends by setting up Isco at the other end to bring Spain level at halftime.

With Portugal also drawing with Iran, Spain progressed as group winner because it scored more goals.

Tags: morocco, spain, fifa world cup 2018, sergio ramos

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

2

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

3

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

4

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

5

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham