Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

25,029

581

Recovered

5,729

233

Deaths

794

13

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh177824826 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3097217 Haryana2801863 Bihar239442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand6383 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports, Football

German football targets May 9 restart but needs political green light

AFP
Published : Apr 23, 2020, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2020, 8:09 pm IST

The main idea behind the restart is the attempt to free up around $323 million TV money

Bayern Munich's players and coaches gather for a training session at the team's training grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday. AFP Photo
 Bayern Munich's players and coaches gather for a training session at the team's training grounds in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday. AFP Photo

Berlin: German league football is ready to resume without spectators on May 9 but the final say rests with political leaders, the Bundesliga's chief executive said Thursday.

Following a meeting with Germany's top clubs, Christian Seifert said the league was "ready" to return next month, which would make it the first major European football competition to do so.

Seifert stressed though that the final decision lay with Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and state leaders. "It is solely down to what the political leaders decide," Seifert said in a video press conference.

"The Bundesliga is ready -- regardless of whether it can continue on 9 May or at a later date."

The season in Germany was halted on March 13 in a bid to prevent the virus spreading. Germany has been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic than other European countries, partly due to mass testing.

But the move to allow players back onto the pitch is being treated with caution and Seifert stressed that hygiene precautions would have to be observed.

The players must be tested regularly and hygiene officers would be appointed to each team to ensure the guidelines are followed.

"Games without spectators are not what we want, but they seem to be the only feasible way," said Seifert. "We try to take the best possible precautions through certain measures."

The Bundesliga CEO said only around 200 people will be allowed in the stadium for each game, including players, coaches, officials and media.

It is planned that the league season will finish by June 30, which would free up around 300 million euros ($323 million) in television money, an essential boost for several cash-strapped clubs. 

According to DFL calculations, around 22,000 tests, for players and club staff, will be needed to complete the league season.

However, scientists at the Robert Koch Institute, which advises the government, and numerous health experts are sceptical about the testing of footballers in the midst of the pandemic.

Tags: german football association, bundesliga, covid 19 lockdown
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

Three-time archery Olympian Limba Ram. PTI Photo

AAI liasing with Sports Ministry to facilitate treatment for ailing Limba Ram

Former Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir. AFP Photo

Pakistan's former captain Sana Mir calls time on her career

Jharkhand's Jhuma Khatun (R) en route to gold in the women's 1500 metres race at Senior National Inter-State Championships in Hyderabad. DC Photo

Middle distance runner Jhuma Khatun banned for four years for flunking dope test

Virat Kohli. AFP Photo

Kohli can knock off Tendulkar's 100 hundreds record in 7-8 years: Brett Lee

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham