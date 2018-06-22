The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

Sports, Football

Messi's Argentina on brink of World Cup exit as France qualify

AFP
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 6:51 am IST

Croatia sit at the top of Group D with six points. Iceland have one point, the same as Argentina.

Croatia players celebrate after teammate Luka Modric scored their side’s second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo: AP)
 Croatia players celebrate after teammate Luka Modric scored their side’s second goal during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia: Lionel Messi's World Cup hopes hung by a thread on Thursday after Argentina were humbled 3-0 by Croatia on a dramatic day at the World Cup that saw the European side join France in the knockout rounds.

Argentina knew they had to win in Nizhny Novgorod after their disappointing 1-1 opening draw against Iceland but instead collapsed in the second half to leave their campaign in tatters.

A horrendous mistake by goalkeeper Willy Caballero and two further goals from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic mean the two-time former champions have to rely on an unlikely sequence of results if they are to progress in Russia.

It was the heaviest defeat for the two-time world champions in the first round group stages of a World Cup tournament since they lost 6-1 to Czechoslovakia in 1958.

The result spelt another night of misery for Barcelona star Messi, who missed a penalty in Argentina's opening match against Iceland.

In stark contrast, his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who last month won his fifth Champions League winner's medal, has already scored four goals in Russia and looks a shoo-in to win his sixth world player of the year award.

Croatia sit at the top of Group D with six points. Iceland have one point, the same as Argentina, and Nigeria have no points, but both teams have a game in hand on the South Americans.

It's the first time that Croatia have progressed past the World Cup group stages since their third-placed debut in 1998.

France, who won the tournament on home soil that year, earlier joined Russia and Uruguay in the last 16 with a 1-0 win against Peru, who cannot now progress from the group stage after two defeats.

Tags: lionel messi, fifa world cup 2018, argentina

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham