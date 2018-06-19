The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

Sports, Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Late header from Kane gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

AP
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 6:09 am IST

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.
 Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

Volgograd, Russia: Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday at the World Cup.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th when Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty, shooting beyond the diving Jordan Pickford. The penalty was awarded after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm.

Tags: harry kane, fifa world cup 2018

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham