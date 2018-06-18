The Asian Age | News



FIFA World Cup 2018: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declines award

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday.
 The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

St. Petersburg (Russia): An Egypt team official has confirmed goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy at the World Cup for religious reasons.

Egypt team director Ihab Leheta told The Associated Press on Sunday that Elshenawy said a "few words" and posed for photos in a brief ceremony, but didn't take the goblet.

He said there was no policy or set of regulations for members of the all-Muslim squad regarding their dealings with sponsors or prizes linked to alcohol.

"It is up to each one," he said.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. He made a string of stunning saves before Uruguay clinched the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

Images of Elshenawy gesturing what appears to be a rejection of the trophy held by a young Budweiser representative in the stadium's tunnel appeared on social and mainstream media. Budweiser is among FIFA's top sponsors.

Egypt, a mainly Muslim nation of some 100 million, is playing at the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

