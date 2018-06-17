The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:24 AM IST

Sports, Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia beats Nigeria on own-goal, penalty kick

AP
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 3:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 5:22 am IST

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches Saturday.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric celebrates scoring on a penalty kick during Saturday’s match against Nigeria. (Photo: AFP)
 Croatia midfielder Luka Modric celebrates scoring on a penalty kick during Saturday’s match against Nigeria. (Photo: AFP)

Moscow: Luka Modric scored on a penalty kick after Croatia went ahead on an own-goal by Nigeria in a 2-0 victory in their World Cup match on Saturday night.

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo deflected the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute after two Croatia players had headed Modric's corner kick.

Modric converted in the 71st minute when referee Sandro Ricci awarded a penalty after William Ekong held onto Mario Manduzik.

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches Saturday.

The win takes experienced Croatia to the top of Group D after Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw earlier Saturday. Nigeria is the tournament's youngest team.

Tags: luka modric, sandro ricci, mario manduzik

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

2

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

3

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

4

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

5

Woman claims she saw ghost of her dead dog outside living room window

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham