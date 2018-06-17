FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia beats Nigeria on own-goal, penalty kick

Moscow: Luka Modric scored on a penalty kick after Croatia went ahead on an own-goal by Nigeria in a 2-0 victory in their World Cup match on Saturday night.

Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo deflected the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute after two Croatia players had headed Modric's corner kick.

Modric converted in the 71st minute when referee Sandro Ricci awarded a penalty after William Ekong held onto Mario Manduzik.

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches Saturday.

The win takes experienced Croatia to the top of Group D after Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw earlier Saturday. Nigeria is the tournament's youngest team.