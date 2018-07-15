LIVE| FIFA World Cup final: France battle Croatia for glory

The only encounter in a World Cup came in the 1998 edition, where Les Bleus went onto win the semifinal and eventually the tournament.

Moscow: The lineups for the big match have been announced. France have gone with a full-strength forward attack-with Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud among the starters.

Whereas Croatia have given defender Vida a start, while Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic all start.

Here is the entire lineup:

Preview

The stage is set for the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. France stands in Croatia’s way as Luka Modric’s men aim for their first-ever global trophy as the summit clash takes place in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The only encounter in a World Cup came in the 1998 edition, where Les Bleus went onto win the semifinal match 2-1 and eventually football’s biggest prize.

Overall, France and Croatia have met five times, with the French having won thrice and two matches ending in draws.

France head coach Didier Deschamps could become just the third man to win the World Cup both as a player and coach- with Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and West Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer being the only other two.

One thing which both France and Croatia have in common is beating Argentina.

While Lionel Messi and co had a lifeline despite losing to Zlatko Dalić’s side, La Albiceleste suffered a round of 16 loss to Deschamps’ men after the match ended 4-3- so close, yet so far.

Kylian Mbappe and Antoinne Griezmann will be vital for France if they are to win their first World Cup in 20 years.

At 19, Mbappe becomes just the third teen to play in a World Cup final, after Brazil’s Pele ( 1958) and Italy’s Giuseppe Bergomi (1982).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. IST on Sunday, July 15th.

Live telecast:

With Sony Sports Network acquiring the broadcasting rights, the matches can be aired live on Sony Ten 2/HD and Sony Ten 3/HD.

Live streaming:

Live action can be streamed via the SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv.com.