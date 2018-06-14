The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018

 21st FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Russia's Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow gears up for the biggest football event
 
LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018: Moscow gears up for the biggest football event

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 8:30 pm IST

Robbie Williams alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will beperforming in opening ceremony.

21st FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
 21st FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

This year's opening ceremony will take place just half hour before the opening game, with a focus on Russian musical acts

 Russian president Vladimir Putin addresses the fans inside the stadium.

Ronaldo passes the Telstar 18 to the mascot Zabivaka for the symbolic first kick. He faints the kick as the boy kicks the ball to the mascot.

Robbie Williams cut shots his singles number and starts singing Angels. Heis joined by Aida Garifullina who is the other performer in the ceremony.

The boy walks out with Brazilian great Ronaldo in the stadium with Robbie Williams performing on  Queen's Let Me Entertain You.

Both the teams have arrived ahead of the opening ceremony

Fans take to the stadium as the atmosphere builds up inside the  Luzhniki stadium for the biggest football extravaganza.

Its time to fasten your seat belts as Luzhniki stadium in Russia is all set to host the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The biggest sporting carnival will witness 32 teams battle it out to be crowned the champions of the world.

Some of the best players from the world and planet will be battling will be facing each other in the month long extravaganza.

The opening ceremony will witness amazing performance from British pop singer Robbie Williams alongside Russia

