Belgium beat Brazil 2-1, will play France in World Cup semi-final

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST
Neymar had a late chance to equalise but Thibaut Courtois tipped over as Belgium clung on.
Kazan, Russia: Belgium beat World Cup favourites Brazil 2-1 on Friday to set up a semi-final against France in Saint Petersburg.
A Fernandinho own goal in the 13th minute followed by a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike just after the half-hour put Belgium in the driving seat. Brazil pulled a goal back through Renato Augusto but it was too little, too late.
Neymar had a late chance to equalise but Thibaut Courtois tipped over as Belgium clung on.